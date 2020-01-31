Atari, the brand known for pioneering video games like Pong, Asteroids and RollerCoaster Tycoon, has announced that it is drawing up plans for a video-game-themed hotel. And, the company says, it’s going to be the first of several such places.

The company, which was created in 1972, promises a lodging experience that combines a “one-of-a-kind video-game-themed destination” with “immersive virtual and augmented reality experiences,” according to its statement.

The company said the idea for the hotels was brought to it by GSD Group, a company that works with so-called legacy brands, and Napoleon Smith III, an executive producer of the recent “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” films.

Shelly Murphy, the founder of GSD Group, said the plan was to create an “ecosystem” in which players could “eat, sleep and play,” though the size of the hotels would vary depending on the market and region.

Some hotel rooms will have a retro video game theme, while others might have a futuristic design, she said, adding, “Our hope is that you come in and never want to leave because there’s a lot of interaction.”

Construction of the first hotel, in Phoenix, will begin in the fall and is expected to be completed in 18 to 24 months, she said.

Additional hotels are planned for Austin, Texas; San Jose, Calif.; Las Vegas; Denver; Chicago; Seattle, and San Francisco, the statement said. Some locations will have state-of-the-art venues and studios to accommodate e-sports events.

Murphy said she hoped the hotels would attract both those seeking nostalgia and those competing in the e-sports world.

According to the 2019 Global Games Market Report prepared by the e-sports analytics firm Newzoo, there are about 2.5 billion gamers — meaning anyone who plays on a PC, console or mobile device — worldwide. The firm estimated that they spent $152 billion on games in 2019, nearly a 10% increase from the previous year. The report projected that the global games market would grow by billions of dollars over the next few years, rising to nearly $200 billion by 2022.

Atari’s move into hospitality follows a trend to build larger venues to accommodate e-sports’ growing audiences. In 2018, the Esports Stadium Arlington in Texas opened the largest dedicated e-sports facility in North America, a 100,000-square-foot space with a broadcast studio and an 85-foot-long LED wall. Construction is also underway for a $50 million, 3,500-seat e-sports arena in Philadelphia.

Harrison Chang, who plays as “Psalm” and placed second in a recent competition, said the idea of an Atari hotel was “pretty cool” and he’s glad that the brand is “trying to take e-sports to a more mainstream space.”

Beyond large-scale gaming events, the popularity of immersive video game settings is also on the rise. This summer, a life-size Super Nintendo World will open at Universal Studios Japan, and there are plans to bring the concept to the United States.