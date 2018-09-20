WASHINGTON — Defending court approval of its huge merger with Time Warner, AT&T is arguing the Trump Justice Department failed to show that the merger will raise wholesale prices for pay-TV programming and for consumers.
AT&T's $81 billion takeover of Time Warner, completed this spring soon after a federal judge approved it, is under challenge by the government in a case before the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington. The phone and pay-TV giant submitted its filing in the landmark competition case Thursday.
AT&T, the biggest pay-TV provider in the U.S., asserted the merger will save it money on content from Time Warner's Turner Broadcasting, enabling it cut charges to its DirecTV customers by at least $78 million a year.
