NEW YORK — AT&T is saying that the hiring of Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen was a "big mistake."
In an internal memo to employees, obtained by The Associated Press, CEO Randall Stephenson called the hiring a "serious misjudgment,'" and said that the company's chief lobbyist in Washington is leaving.
The company says Cohen approached them following the 2016 election.
The one-year contract paid Cohen $50,000 per month.
