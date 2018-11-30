NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Marriott International Inc., down $6.81 to $115.03
The hotel chain announced a data breach that affects as many as 500 million guests.
LabCorp of America Holdings, down $16.17 to $145.64
The medical lab operator cut its annual forecasts, just as competitor Quest Diagnostics did Thursday.
Schlumberger Ltd., down 80 cents to $45.10
Energy companies skidded as oil prices kept falling, with U.S. crude dipping under $50 a barrel.
Workday Inc., up $18.70 to $164
The human resources software company had a stronger third quarter than analysts expected.
GameStop Corp., down 97 cents to $13.66
The video game seller cut its annual forecasts following its third-quarter report.
Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc., down $4.01 to $23.02
The grocery chain said CEO Amin Maredia will leave the company at the end of 2018.
AT&T Inc., up 67 cents to $31.24
The company forecast continued profit growth and said it plans to reduce its debts.
PVH Corp., up 74 cents to $110.51
The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands gave a strong annual profit forecast.
