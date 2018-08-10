THE Traveler: Pat Hinderscheid of Mendota Heights.

The scene: An owl takes its turn in the spotlight during a falconry demonstration at Dunrobin Castle near the port town of Invergordon, in the Highlands of Scotland.

The trip: Hinderscheid traveled to the region on a 12-day Princess cruise of the British Isles. "The castle is perched high on a terrace overlooking acres of lovely gardens and the North Sea. Built by William, Earl of Sutherland, in the 1300s, it was originally a military fortress with walls 6 feet thick. In the gardens there was a highly entertaining hawking demonstration including the magnificent owl. This was definitely one of the highlights of our cruise," Hinderscheid wrote in an e-mail. Stops included Cork, Ireland; Orkney Islands, Scotland; and Le Havre, France. From Le Havre, Hinderscheid went to Normandy Beach and the American cemetery. "This excursion was really moving and created a profound appreciation for all of the American heroes who lost their lives in a foreign land, fighting to protect our freedom."

Equipment: Nikon D5300 camera with an AF-S Nikkor 28-300mm lens.

