THE Traveler: Pat Hinderscheid of Mendota Heights.
The scene: An owl takes its turn in the spotlight during a falconry demonstration at Dunrobin Castle near the port town of Invergordon, in the Highlands of Scotland.
The trip: Hinderscheid traveled to the region on a 12-day Princess cruise of the British Isles. "The castle is perched high on a terrace overlooking acres of lovely gardens and the North Sea. Built by William, Earl of Sutherland, in the 1300s, it was originally a military fortress with walls 6 feet thick. In the gardens there was a highly entertaining hawking demonstration including the magnificent owl. This was definitely one of the highlights of our cruise," Hinderscheid wrote in an e-mail. Stops included Cork, Ireland; Orkney Islands, Scotland; and Le Havre, France. From Le Havre, Hinderscheid went to Normandy Beach and the American cemetery. "This excursion was really moving and created a profound appreciation for all of the American heroes who lost their lives in a foreign land, fighting to protect our freedom."
Equipment: Nikon D5300 camera with an AF-S Nikkor 28-300mm lens.
More Viewfinders: See more reader travel photos at startribune.com/viewfinders.
Share your photos: To submit your travel photo for consideration to Viewfinders, share it on Instagram tagged with #STtravel, or e-mail a jpeg to viewfinders@startribune.com.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.