LEBANON, Ohio — President Donald Trump has taken another victory lap in Ohio. He was touting a "really historic week for America" that began with the installation of his second Supreme Court justice and concluded with the release of an American detained in Turkey.
Trump campaigned Friday for Ohio's gubernatorial and congressional candidates, but, as he often does, spent much of the hour-plus speech touting his own track record. He zeroed in on the past week, which many White House aides believe was one of the most successful of his presidency.
Trump drew loud cheers from the crowd for securing the release of pastor Andrew Brunson, swaggering that "we bring a lot of people back."
More From Politics
National
Trump promises to call Saudi king about missing Khashoggi
President Donald Trump has declared the U.S. will uncover the truth about what happened to journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi, whose possible murder at Saudi hands after disappearing in Istanbul has captured worldwide attention.
National
Congress heads toward postelection fight over border wall
Congress is heading toward a postelection showdown over President Donald Trump's wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, as GOP leaders signal they're willing to engage in hardball tactics that could spark a partial government shutdown and the president revs up midterm crowds for the wall, a centerpiece of his 2016 campaign and a top White House priority.
National
Officials broach idea of charging for National Mall protests
The National Park Service is exploring whether to require protest organizers to pay for the cost of providing law enforcement and other support services for demonstrations held in the nation's capital.
National
Stacey Abrams' trying to mobilize Georgia's sporadic voters
Democrat Stacey Abrams says she cannot become governor of Georgia without convincing tens of thousands of sporadic voters to come to the polls.
National
