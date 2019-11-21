– At a synagogue west of London, a rabbi made an astonishing plea: vote against the Labour Party in the coming general election, he urged his congregants, because its leader, Jeremy Corbyn, poses "a danger to Jewish life as we know it."

On the second day of Rosh Hashana in north London, another rabbi warned of the opposite: that browbeating Jews into opposing Labour because of anti-Semitism "can only stoke people's fears, increase people's anxieties."

And on the eve of a recent Shabbat at Alyth, another north London congregation, a rabbi closed his sermon by marveling at how Jews, once just a small constituency, had suddenly become "a talking point" in this race.

As Britain prepares for its most seismic election in decades, one that will decide its relationship to Europe and its place in the world, few voters face such an anguished choice as the country's 300,000 Jews. With anti-Semitism surging in Europe and the United States, the debate over how to vote in Britain's election has already rattled rabbinical conventions, strained friendships and started a war of letters in the left-wing press.

Jews overwhelmingly oppose Brexit, the main plank of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's campaign, dreading an emboldened far right and the splintering of a European project at the root of post-World War II peace.

But they also flinch at handing power to Corbyn, seen by many as the only person who can stop Brexit, because of an avalanche of anti-Semitism accusations against the party.

"I feel quite torn," said Keith Kahn Harris, a sociologist and writer who attends Alyth. "The issue in the Jewish community at the moment is anti-Semitism is something you can't hold your nose for, the one thing you can't overlook, which I understand. But for me, there are multiple things I can't overlook, and it's very difficult to know how to balance them."

The quandary has consequences far beyond the 0.5% of Britons who are Jewish. The party's hopes of unseating Johnson hang on its appeal as the gentler and more upstanding of Britain's main parties, a case that Corbyn made to great effect in the 2017 election and that should have been bolstered by Johnson's hardball tactics as prime minister.

But the anti-Semitism scandal is "gravely damaging Labour's reputation as the nice party, or at least putting a dampener on the concept that they're the good guys," said Glen O'Hara, a historian at Oxford Brookes University.

Rabbis used to joke that when young Jews celebrated a bar or bat mitzvah, tradition held that they be given lifelong membership in the Labour Party. But no longer. Many Jews now feel sharply at odds with Labour and politically homeless in Britain.

A number of Labour lawmakers have quit the party over the issue since February. The Jewish Labour Movement, a 100-year-old socialist group, decided not to campaign nationally for Labour for the first time in its history.

"Undeniably, the vast majority of British Jews recognize there's a problem with anti-Semitism in the Labour Party, and it's been really painful," said Tommer Spence, who recently helped start a group called Jews Against Boris. "We strongly feel that the response to that is not to turn to a leader who is willing to engage in far-right rhetoric, appeal to nationalist instincts and throw other minorities under the bus, because it could be us next. None of us are safe while he's doing that."

Labour said in a statement that it was "taking robust action to root out anti-Semitism" in the party, accelerating its response to complaints.

But British Jews, some of whom were already drifting right in recent decades, have accelerated their retreat from Labour since Corbyn emerged from the hard-left hinterlands of the party to become leader in 2015.

The issue is particularly vexing for younger voters, who make up Corbyn's core vote.