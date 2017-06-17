More than 100 people gathered Saturday in north Minneapolis for the second day of a “peace conference” that sought to grapple with the enduring problem of young people shooting each other on city streets.

The attendees spoke passionately about the need to stop such killings. Part of the solution, they said, is to offer young people caught up in poverty and dysfunction an alternative to the street warfare, which has gotten worse in Minneapolis in recent weeks.

Several speakers also decried Friday’s Ramsey County acquittal of St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez in the July 2016 death of Philando Castile.

“I am deeply hurt,” longtime activist Spike Moss said of the verdict. “I have fought these police cases for 54 years, and we have never won one.”

The conference was organized by the Rev. Jerry McAfee, pastor at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, where the gathering was held, and by Sharif Willis, a leader of the Vice Lords, a Chicago-based gang that Willis prefers to describe as a subcultural organization whose leaders now reject violence.

Willis was released from prison about three months ago after serving a 25 year term for drug possession and weapons-related crimes.

“We can do something significant,” hes told the conference on Friday.“We can take this opportunity right now and do something if you are willing.”

Willis, who declined to be interviewed, told the conference that he wants to put some young adults on Minneapolis streets to function as peacemakers. He noted that there have been five or six shootings in the city in the past week, some of them fatal.

In the early 1990s, Willis was a leader of United for Peace, an organization in Minneapolis that tried to dissuade gang members from shooting each other. It fell apart after Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf was shot and killed in 1992 at a pizza restaurant on East Lake Street. Four people connected to gangs were convicted in that case.

Later Saturday, singer Stevie Wonder is expected to address the conference.

Eller emotional

On Friday night, the opening session was to be led by several St. Paul ministers, but McAfee said that as a result of the Yanez verdict, the ministers were remaining in St. Paul to participate in a rally and march. “We have had to split our forces,” he said.

Steve Belton, president of the Minneapolis Urban League, told the gathering, “I had dared to hope” for a different outcome to the Yanez trial.

“Why do black lives matter?” he said. “They don’t matter to the police, they don’t matter to the courts. Black lives don’t matter to the corporations….Black lives have to matter to black people because they don’t matter to anybody else”

Also speaking briefly Friday was former Minnesota Viking Carl Eller, who has lived in north Minneapolis for 50 years. He wept as he described marching as a high school student in civil rights demonstrations in Winston-Salem, N.C., in the 1960s in an effort to desegregate a national store chain.

“We have to make the commitment to our young people that they won’t have to go through driving down the street and being stopped by a police car and being in fear of their life,” Eller said.

Resident Jeannette Sledge described being struck by a stray bullet as she drove through north Minneapolis.

“Raise your children in church,” she told the crowd, “so they can understand the concept of right and wrong.”