– Doctors at Nairobi’s Kenyatta National Hospital have told Robert Wanyonyi there’s nothing more they can do for him. Yet more than a year after he arrived, shot and paralyzed in a robbery, the ex-shopkeeper remains trapped in the hospital.

Because Wanyonyi cannot pay his bill of nearly 4 million Kenyan shillings ($39,570), administrators are refusing to let him leave his fourth-floor bed.

At Kenyatta National Hospital and at an astonishing number of hospitals around the world, if you don’t pay up, you don’t go home.

The hospitals often illegally detain patients long after they should be medically discharged, using armed guards, locked doors and even chains to hold those who have not settled their accounts. Even death does not guarantee release: Kenyan hospitals and morgues are holding hundreds of bodies until families can pay their loved ones’ bills, government officials said.

An Associated Press investigation found evidence of hospital imprisonments in more than 30 countries, according to hospital records, patient lists and interviews with dozens of doctors, nurses, health academics, patients and administrators. The detentions were found in countries including the Philippines, India, China, Thailand, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Bolivia and Iran. Of more than 20 hospitals visited by the AP in Congo, only one did not detain patients.

“What’s striking about this issue is that the more we look for this, the more we find it,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute. “It’s probably hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people, that this affects worldwide.”

Alice Kabuya, 20, stands in the Masaidizi Health Center in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. She gave birth to her daughter at the facility and cannot pay the $150 medical bill. Her jobless husband is trying to gather the funds so she had their daughter can be released. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

During visits to Kenyatta National Hospital — a major medical institution designated a Center of Excellence by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — armed guards in military fatigues were seen standing watch over patients. Detainees slept on bedsheets on the floor in cordoned-off rooms. Kenya’s ministry of health and Kenyatta declined to respond to repeated requests for comment.

Health experts decry hospital imprisonment as a human rights violation. Yet the United Nations, U.S. and international health agencies, donors and charities have all remained silent while pumping billions of dollars into these countries to support their splintered health systems or to fight outbreaks of diseases including AIDS and malaria.

“People know patients are being held prisoner, but they probably think they have bigger battles,” said Sophie Harman, a global health expert at Queen Mary University of London.

Hospitals acknowledge detaining patients isn’t profitable, but many say it can sometimes result in a partial payment and serves as a deterrent.

Festus Njuguna, an oncologist at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, said the institution regularly detains children with cancer whose parents cannot pay. “It’s not a very good feeling for the doctors and nurses who have treated these patients to see them kept like this,” Njuguna said.

Still, many officials defend the practice. “We can’t just let people leave if they don’t pay,” said Leedy Nyembo-Mugalu, administrator of Congo’s Katuba Reference Hospital.

The CDC declined to comment on whether it was aware of the practice or if it condones it. And Dr. Agnes Soucat of the World Health Organization said it does not support patient detentions, but has been unable to document where it happens.

Many human rights advocates lament that hospitals hold patients despite what was seen as a landmark judgment in 2015 when the High Court ruled that the detention of two women at Pumwani who couldn’t pay their delivery fees — Maimuna Omuya and Margaret Oliele —was “cruel, inhuman and degrading.” Omuya and her newborn were held for almost a month next to a flooded toilet while Oliele was handcuffed to her bed after trying to escape.

Earlier this month, the High Court ruled again that imprisoning patients “is not one of the acceptable avenues (for hospitals) to recover debt.”

Omuya said she is still psychologically scarred. “Detentions still go on because there are no rights here,” Omuya said. “What I suffered, I want no one else to suffer.”