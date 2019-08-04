Even in a deeply divided U.S. Capitol, compassion — and common sense — can prevail. Such was the case last week, when President Donald Trump signed a long-term extension to the compensation fund for 9/11 first responders.

The extension was necessary: In February it was announced that payments would have to be cut in half for those who had already made claims, and by 70% for future claims. The estimated cost for the next decade is $10.2 billion.

The Senate vote to pass the legislation was nearly unanimous — 98-2 — with only Kentucky Republican Rand Paul and Utah Republican Mike Lee dissenting, due, they indicated, to the bill’s impact on the budget, a concern cynically more muted when it comes to tax cuts or defense expenditures.

But most senators were sensible. Including, in rare agreement, the two leaders.

“Congress can never repay these men, women and families for their sacrifices,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a floor speech. “But we can do our small part to try and make our heroes whole.”

Reflecting on Congress — and the country — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said after the vote that, “These are tough times for America. Sometimes we doubt its goodness. And it’s awfully hard to have that goodness shine through, but today it did.”

It shouldn’t have been so difficult to do the right thing. First responders rushed toward the danger, and Congress shouldn’t have rushed in the other direction when help was needed most. Unfortunately it took testimony from ailing heroes such as NYPD detective Luis Alvarez, who just a month before his death due to cancer told lawmakers that, “You made me come down here the day before my 69th round of chemo, and I’m going to make sure that you never forget to take care of the 9/11 first responders.”

Among those making sure they never forget was Jon Stewart, who used his celebrity in a noble way, leveraging it for everyday men and women who performed heroically on one of America’s darkest days.

The least they deserve is to have the “goodness shine through,” as Schumer said — on the 9/11 fund, and on other issues that matter to the country the first responders served so bravely.