A man from Glencoe, Minn., died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in southern Minnesota.
Anthony Joseph Mancino, 34, was driving a Kia Rio west on Hwy. 19 about 5:25 p.m. when he collided with an Audi at the intersection of Rice County Road 2 just northwest of Lonsdale, Minn., the State Patrol said.
Mancino was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, the patrol said.
The Audi driver, identified as 72-year-old David Ludwig Wolf, of Northfield, was not seriously hurt. He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
Roads were dry at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.
