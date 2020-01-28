A man from Glencoe, Minn., died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in southern Minnesota.

Anthony Joseph Mancino, 34, was driving a Kia Rio west on Hwy. 19 about 5:25 p.m. when he collided with an Audi at the intersection of Rice County Road 2 just northwest of Lonsdale, Minn., the State Patrol said.

Mancino was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, the patrol said.

The Audi driver, identified as 72-year-old David Ludwig Wolf, of Northfield, was not seriously hurt. He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Roads were dry at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.