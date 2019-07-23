At least one person was killed in a head-on crash Monday night in Lake of the Woods County in northern Minnesota.

The 23-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Silverado crossed the centerline and collided with a Toyota Highlander just before 6 Monday night while driving north on Hwy. 172 at milepost 3, the State Patrol said.

The patrol did not say who died in the crash, the 23-year-old man from Isle in the pickup or the 42-year-old woman from Baudette in the Highlander, or both.

More details were to be released later Tuesday, the patrol said.