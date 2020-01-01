HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — News reports say at least five people were injured, some seriously, after being shot inside a bar early New Year's Day.
Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell of the Huntington Police Department told local news stations Wednesday that the shooting happened at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntingdon.
According to WOWK-TV, more than a dozen shell casings were found outside the bar and in a parking lot across the street. About 50 people were inside the bar when police arrived. Cornwell said all the victims were inside the bar but it wasn't immediately known whether the shots came from inside or outside the bar.
