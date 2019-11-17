DHAKA, Bangladesh — Police say at least seven people have been killed and another 25 injured after a gas pipeline exploded in southeastern Bangladesh.
Local police chief Mohammed Mohsin says the explosion took place Sunday morning at Patharghata area in Chittagong district. Portions of a wall of a nearby building collapsed because of the impact of the blast.
He says at least 25 people have been hospitalized.
Firefighters have joined the rescue operation.
It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.
Chittagong is 216 kilometers (134 miles) southeast of the capital, Dhaka.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
At least 7 die in Bangladesh gas pipeline explosion
Police say at least seven people have been killed and another 25 injured after a gas pipeline exploded in southeastern Bangladesh.
World
US, S Korea postpone joint exercise criticized by N Korea
The United States and South Korea on Sunday said they were postponing a joint military air exercise that North Korea has criticized as provocative.
World
Iran TV: Supreme leader backs government on gas price hikes
Iran's supreme leader supports the government's decision to increase gasoline prices and says that those setting fire to public property during protests against the hikes are "bandits" backed by the enemies of Iran, the country's state television reported Sunday.
World
Tear gas, firebombs engulf Hong Kong university in new clash
Police fired tear gas at protesters holding out at Hong Kong Polytechnic University as overnight clashes resumed Sunday, and opposition lawmakers criticized the Chinese military for joining a cleanup to remove debris from streets.
World
The Latest: Hong Kong extends suspension of school classes
The Latest on the protests in Hong Kong (all times local):