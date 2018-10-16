RABAT, Morocco — A Moroccan official says at least six people have been killed and dozens are injured in a passenger train derailment.
Abdellatif Soudou, deputy mayor of the city of Sale, said rescue workers are searching for passengers who may still be trapped in the wreckage.
The train jumped the tracks in Sidi Bouknadel, a town near Sale in the northwestern part of the country.
Morocco's railways company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
