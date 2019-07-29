RIO DE JANEIRO — Authorities say at least 52 prisoners have been killed by other inmates during a riot at a prison in northern Brazil.
Para state prison officials say 16 of the victims were decapitated while others were asphyxiated.
Inmates also set part of the Altamira prison on fire, preventing authorities from entering parts of the facility. The total number of victims could rise.
Authorities say a fight between criminal groups erupted early Monday.
No members of the prison's staff were injured.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
New video from Iran shows Guard warning away UK warship
In new video and audio released Monday, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard officer is heard telling a British warship not to interfere or put their "life in danger" as the paramilitary force, using speedboats and a helicopter, seized a U.K.-flagged commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month.
World
Johnson presses EU to give way amid no-deal Brexit warnings
Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushed Britain closer to a no-deal exit from the European Union on Monday, insisting he will not hold Brexit talks with EU leaders unless the bloc lifts its refusal to reopen the existing divorce deal.
World
'Lock your doors:' Canada police hunt teen slaying suspects
Canadian police on Monday urged people in a remote northern town to stay inside and lock their doors as officers hunt for two teenagers sought in the killings of three people in northern British Columbia.
World
Hungary: Captain in Danube boat crash back in police custody
The Ukrainian captain of a cruise ship involved in a crash on the Danube River that killed 28 people was back in police custody on Monday, now also suspected of failing to provide assistance after the tragedy.
World
UN envoy calls for truce in Libyan war for Muslim holiday
The U.N. envoy for Libya is calling for a truce between warring parties during the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, warning that the ongoing conflict can grow into "a full-blown civil war" with potentially existential consequences for the country and its neighbors.