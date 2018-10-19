NEW DELHI — A Congress party leader says at least 50 people are dead after they were run over by a train in northern India.
Pratap Singh Bajwa says the victims were watching fireworks during a religious festival on Friday. They crowded the rail track on the outskirts of Amritsar, a city in Punjab state.
He says they didn't see a speeding train coming in their direction and were killed. He says the train didn't stop after the accident.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Migrants defy threats, prepare to cross into Mexico
Members of a 3,000-strong U.S.-bound migrant caravan massed in a Guatemalan border town and prepared to begin crossing the muddy Suchiate River to Mexico Friday, in spite of U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of retaliation.
World
China's growth slows as officials try to reassure investors
China reported economic growth sank to a post-global crisis low as finance officials launched a media blitz Friday to shore up confidence in its sagging stock market.
World
Daimler profit sinks on diesel; outlook for year lowered
German automaker Daimler lowered its profit outlook for the second time this year on Friday and reported reduced third-quarter profits due to regulatory and diesel emissions issues.
World
Protesters gather on Gaza frontier, Israeli fire wounds 77
Thousands of Palestinians massed Friday along Israel's frontier, with dozens approaching and breaching the perimeter fence that separates Gaza from Israel, even as Egypt stepped up efforts reach a lasting cease-fire between the territory's Hamas rulers and Israel.
World
European, Asian leaders want free trade, push back at Trump
Europe and Asia presented a united front Friday in support of free trade based on international rules and cooperation, starkly underscoring their differences with U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" policy.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.