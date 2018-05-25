KINSHASA, Congo — Congolese officials say at least 49 people have died after a boat tipped over on the Congo River in the country's northwest.
The vice governor of Tshuapa province, Richard Mboyo Iluka, says the boat was taking people from Monkoto to Mbandaka city on Thursday but capsized just outside Wafania.
He tells The Associated Press that a team has been dispatched to investigate and get a more realistic death toll.
He says he doesn't know how many people were on the boat or how many are thought to have survived.
The vice governor says the cause of the accident remains unknown.
Boats transporting people along the river, a key travel corridor in Congo, are often overcrowded.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: Minor plane incident delays Irish voters
The Latest on the abortion referendum in Ireland (all times local):
World
China aircraft carrier pilots complete first night missions
Chinese navy pilots aboard the country's sole operating aircraft carrier have completed their first nighttime takeoffs and landings, state media reported Friday.
World
The Latest: Complaints vs Google, Facebook under new EU law
The Latest on the European Union's new data privacy law (all times local):
World
Bangladesh PM urges Myanmar to take back Rohingya Muslims
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for international pressure on Myanmar to take back hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who have sought shelter in her country to escape military-led violence.
World
The Latest: S. Korea PM sad that Trump-Kim summit canceled
The Latest on President Donald Trump canceling his planned summit with North Korea (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.