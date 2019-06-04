MELBOURNE, Australia — Media reports say a gunman has killed at least four people in the Australian city of Darwin.
Northern Territory Police Duty Superintendent Lee Morgan says a 45-year-old man was in custody following Tuesday's shooting.
Morgan told Guardian Australia, "At this stage we've got reports of four deceased and a number of other people who have been shot."
Police contacted by The Associated Press declined to comment.
Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that a man fired a pump action shotgun at the Palms Hotel in the suburb of Woolner in the late afternoon.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: EgyptAir cancels 2 flights to Sudan's capital
The Latest onthe aftermath of the Sudanese military's crackdown on a sit-in protest camp (all times local):
World
Spanish court halts government plan to exhume Franco
Spain's Supreme Court is temporarily halting the government's plan to move the remains of Gen. Francisco Franco to a discreet tomb next week as judges have yet to rule on the appeals of the dictator's descendants.
World
China handles Tiananmen anniversary with customary silence
Dissidents silenced. Security tightened. References scrubbed from the internet.
World
Indians looking to recover bodies on Himalayan mountain
Indian officials were working on a plan Tuesday to retrieve five bodies believed to be mountaineers from a team of international climbers that went missing on a notoriously dangerous Himalayan mountain.
World
Portugal says valuable art works aren't lost, just missing
Portugal's head of culture is denying a report that dozens of state-owned works of art have gone missing from public institutions.