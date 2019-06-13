– One of India's longest and most intense heat waves in decades, with temperatures reaching 123 degrees, has claimed at least 36 lives since it began in May, and the government has warned the suffering might continue as the arrival of monsoon rains has been delayed.

India's heat waves have grown particularly intense in the past decade, as climate change has intensified around the world, killing thousands of people and affecting an increasing number of states.

Anup Kumar Srivastava, an expert at India's National Disaster Management Authority, said the number of Indian states hit by heat waves had grown to 19 in 2018 from nine in 2015 and was expected to reach 23 this year.

Srivastava said imminent storms would bring down temperatures in some areas, but heat waves might pick up again until the monsoon rains arrive.

Twice in the past week, the temperature in the Churu area of Rajasthan, in northern India, reached 123 degrees Fahrenheit. India's Meteorological Department warns that heat that extreme brings a "very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages." Several other parts of the state have recorded temperatures surpassing 118 degrees.

Medical authorities have canceled leaves for doctors at hospitals in Churu as the number of patients has shot up. In Madhya Pradesh, in central India, schools have remained closed.

Prolonged temperatures of at least 113 degrees are considered a heat wave, while prolonged temperatures of 117 degrees or higher are considered a severe heat wave.