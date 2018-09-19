KINSHASA, Congo — A local official says at least 27 people are dead after a passenger boat capsized along Congo's Mongala River in the country's north.
Alpha Belo, head of the locality of Binga, said Wednesday the boat sank nearby overnight Monday. He says at least 30 people survived but proper support was not available to rescue everyone.
Belo says rescuers will continue to search for missing people, but the boat did not have a manifest and it is unclear how many people were on it.
Boats transporting people along Congo's rivers are often overcrowded, making capsizes common.
Road infrastructure in the vast Central African nation is often poor.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
With a calmer Syria, Hezbollah may reduce its fighters there
The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah militia says his group may reduce the number of its fighters in Syria because of an easing of the conflict, particularly after a recent Russian-Turkey agreement that prevented an offensive on the last rebel stronghold.
World
Somali officials: Airstrike kills or hurts several al-Shabab
Somali intelligence officials say several senior officials with the al-Shabab extremist group have been killed or wounded in an airstrike.
World
U2's Bono says pope's "aghast" about church sex abuse
U2 frontman Bono described Pope Francis as being "aghast" about sex abuse in the Catholic Church.
World
German police halt forest eviction after journalist dies
Authorities in western Germany say they're suspending the eviction of protesters from a threatened forest after a journalist fell to his death.
World
Mexico commemorates victims of deadly quakes
Mexico on Wednesday commemorated victims of two deadly Sept. 19 earthquakes, one in 1985 that left at least 9,500 dead and another just last year that killed more than 360.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.