Gallery: TxDOT crews install the final portion of a surge wall on TX-361 leading to the Port Aransas ferry in Aransas Pass, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.

Gallery: Luis Perez watches waves crash again a jetty in Galveston, Texas as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Harvey is forecast to be a major hurricane.

Gallery: Ramon Lopez, left, and Arturo Villarreal board up windows of a business in Galveston, Texas as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.

Gallery: Matt Looingvill struggles with his umbrella as he tries to walk in the wind and rain Friday in Corpus Christi, Texas. Harvey intensified into a hurricane Thursday and steered for the Texas coast.

Gallery: A woman is helped to a bus as she and other are evacuated as the outer bands of Hurricane Harvey begin to make landfall, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Harvey intensified into a hurricane Thursday and steered for the Texas coast with the potential for up to 3 feet of rain, 125 mph winds and 12-foot storm surges in what could be the fiercest hurricane to hit the United States in almost a dozen years.

Gallery: Keedan Garcia, 8, holds his kitten as he waits with his family to be evacuated as the outer bands of Hurricane Harvey begin to make landfall, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Harvey intensified into a hurricane Thursday and steered for the Texas coast with the potential for up to 3 feet of rain, 125 mph winds and 12-foot storm surges in what could be the fiercest hurricane to hit the United States in almost a dozen years.

Gallery: Heavy rains and winds batter the shoreline in Corpus Christi, Texas, hours before Hurricane Harvey was expected to make landfall, Aug. 25, 2017. Harvey strengthened to a Category 4 storm on Friday evening as it approached the Texas Gulf Coast.

Gallery: Wind-blown rain pelted palm trees as Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday night in Corpus Christi, Texas, as a dangerous Category 4 storm. Harvey has the potential for up to 3 feet of rain, 125-mph winds and 12-foot storm surges.

Gallery: A traffic signal toppled by the winds of Hurricane Harvey lies in an intersection of downtown Corpus Christi, Texas, on Saturday.

Gallery: Tony Buchanan and Myava Buchanan, who evacuated from Aransas Pass, Texas, look out at the heavy rains and strong winds during Hurricane Harvey from a hotel in Corpus Christi.

Gallery: Cattle stand Saturday in a field flooded by Hurricane Harvey outside of Rockport, Texas. Officials reported heavy building and tree damage in Port Aransas and in Rockport.

Gallery: A car is driven through flood waters left behind by Hurricane Harvey on Saturday in Aransas Pass, Texas.

Gallery: A boat lies sunken in the Rockport marina after Hurricane Harvey ripped through Rockport, Texas, on Saturday.

Gallery: A laundromat's machines sit exposed in the elements after Hurricane Harvey ripped through Rockport, Texas, on Saturday.

Gallery: A trailer home sits on its side after Hurricane Harvey ripped through in Rockport, Texas, on Saturday.

Gallery: The roof of a gas station sits in flood waters in the wake of Hurricane Harvey on Saturday in Aransas Pass, Texas.

Gallery: Miguel Debernardis cleans up debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on Saturday in Katy, Texas.

Gallery: Jennifer Bryant looks over the debris where her family business once stood in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on Saturday in Katy, Texas.

Gallery: A boat is located on land after Hurricane Harvey landed in the Coast Bend area on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Port Aransas, Texas. The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Harvey from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm. Harvey came ashore Friday along the Texas Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds, the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.

Gallery: An RV destroyed during Hurricane Harvey lies on State Highway 188, outside of Rockport, Texas, on Saturday.

Gallery: Dave McGrew looks into the cabin of an 18-wheeler that was flipped on its side on Highway 59 West as Hurricane Harvey hit the Central Gulf Coast Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Texas. Mcgrew stopped while on his way to check on his family in Victoria, Texas.

Gallery: Jeff Page rides his bike past a hotel damaged during Hurricane Harvey in Rockport, Texas, Aug. 26, 2017. Rockport, a coastal city of about 10,000, was in the hurricane�s path when it came ashore late Friday.

Gallery: A mobile park is destroyed after Hurricane Harvey landed in the Coast Bend area on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Port Aransas, Texas. The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Harvey from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm. Harvey came ashore Friday along the Texas Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds, the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.

Gallery: Antonio Barron, right, looked back to his girlfriend, Melissa Rocha, as they ran through the street during a band of heavy rain from Hurricane Harvey on Saturday.

Gallery: Michael Scott uses his smartphone to livestream the rain and storm surge of Hurricane Harvey from the 59th Street rock groin in Galveston, Texas on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

Gallery: Julio Ostio sits in an inflatable swan as he floats down 16th Street near Strand Street in Galveston, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, as he texts friends during a break in the rain from Hurricane Harvey.

Gallery: A couple strolls along the shore in McFaddin Beach, Texas on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, as storm clouds build on the horizon the day after Hurricane Harvey made land, battering the gulf communities near Corpus Christi. Rains and wind are still expected to impact the Southeast Texas region in the coming days.

Gallery: Felicia Murphy and her children, from left: Harmony, 9, Selah, 8, and Craig, 7, brave rains to return home to see the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in Rockport, Texas, Aug. 26, 2017. A fierce Category 4 hurricane when it struck here on Friday night, Harvey by Saturday had eased into a tropical storm expected to dump as much as three feet of rain on the area.

Gallery: People walk past a boat storage facility that was damaged by Hurricane Harvey on Saturday in Rockport, Texas.

Gallery: Ruben Sazon holds his hat in the wind as he walks past his business that was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey on Saturday in Rockport, Texas.

Gallery: A large boat storage facility teeters on the brink of collapse after being ripped apart by Hurricane HarveyTexas in Rockport, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

Gallery: A damaged car sat outside a heavily damaged apartment complex in Rockport, Texas, on Saturday after Hurricane Harvey came on shore in the area.

Gallery: Wanda Carpenter hugged her 7-year-old daughter Samantha at the Fulton 4-5 Learning Center on Saturday after waiting out Hurricane Harvey in Fulton, Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Harvey spun deeper into Texas and unloaded extraordinary amounts of rain Saturday after the once-fearsome hurricane crashed into vulnerable homes and businesses along the coastline in a blow that killed at least two people and injured up to 14.

Throughout the region between Corpus Christi and Houston, many people feared that toll was only the beginning. Authorities did not know the full scope of damage because weather conditions prevented emergency crews from getting into the hardest-hit places. And they dreaded the destruction that was yet to come from a storm that could linger for days and unload more than 40 inches (100 centimeters) of rain on cities, including dangerously flood-prone Houston, the nation's fourth-largest.

In the island community of Port Aransas, population 3,800, officials were unable to fully survey the town because of "massive" damage. Police and heavy equipment had only made it into the northernmost street.

"I can tell you I have a very bad feeling and that's about it," said Mayor Charles Bujan, who had called for a mandatory evacuation but did not know how many heeded the order.

Some of the worst damage appeared to be in Rockport, a coastal city of about 10,000 that was directly in the storm's path. The mayor said his community took a blow "right on the nose" that left "widespread devastation," including homes, businesses and schools that were heavily damaged. Some structures were destroyed.

Rockport's roads were a mess of toppled power poles. A trailer blocked much of one major intersection. Wood framing from ripped-apart houses was strewn along Route 35 on the town's southern end.

Harvey's relentless wind tore the metal sides off the high school gym and twisted the steel door frame of its auditorium.

"We're still in the very infancy stage of getting this recovery started," said Aransas County spokesman Larry Sinclair.

Rockport Mayor Charles "C.J." Wax told The Weather Channel that the city's emergency response system had been hampered by the loss of cellphone service and other forms of communication.

A day earlier, Rockport Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Rios offered ominous advice, telling people who chose not to evacuate to mark their arms with Sharpie pens, implying that the marks would make it easier for rescuers to identify them.

One person was killed in Aransas County when in a fire at home during the storm, county Judge C.H. "Burt" Mills Jr. said. A second person died in flooding in Harris County, where Houston is located.

Gary Norman, a spokesman for the Houston emergency operations center, said late Saturday that the person was a woman appeared to have gotten out of her vehicle in high water, though authorities had not confirmed a cause of death. She was found by neighbors about 30 yards (27 meters) away from her vehicle, and Norman said she was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor who was in the area.

Mills also said as many as 14 people suffered minor injuries in his county, including slips and falls, scrapes and a broken leg.

About 300,000 customers were without power statewide. Gov. Greg Abbott said it would probably be several days before electricity is restored.

Meanwhile, the storm was barely moving. Rainfall totals varied across the region, with Corpus Christi and Galveston receiving around 3 inches (8 centimeters), Houston 7 (18 centimeters) and Aransas 10 (25 centimeters). Tiny Austwell got 15 inches (38 centimeters).

In Houston, authorities were pleading with people not to leave their homes as a flood emergency was declared.

"The streets are treacherous," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Elsewhere in the storm's immediate aftermath, the Coast Guard had rescued 20 people from boats and barges in distress, said Capt. Tony Hahn, commander of the Corpus Christi sector.

The Corpus Christi port was closed with extensive damage. Because the city is the third-largest petrochemical port in the nation, the agency will be on the lookout for spills, Hahn said.

The fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade came ashore late Friday about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi as a mammoth Category 4 storm with 130 mph (209 kph) winds.

Harvey weakened to a tropical storm by midday Saturday. At 10 p.m., its maximum sustained winds had fallen to about 40 mph (64 kph), the National Hurricane Center said. But the storm was moving at just 1 mph (1.6) kph as it dumped torrential rain over an area that included Houston.

The hurricane posed the first major emergency management test of President Donald Trump's administration.

Trump met with his Cabinet and other senior administration officials to discuss the federal response to the damage and flooding, the White House said Saturday in a statement.

The president held a video conference from Camp David in which he instructed departments and agencies to "stay fully engaged and positioned to support his number one priority of saving lives," the statement said.

Trump, who on Friday signed a federal disaster declaration for coastal counties, also reminded department heads that the full impact of the storm will not be apparent for days. On Twitter, he commended the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency for his handling of the disaster.

In Corpus Christi, the major city closest to the storm's center, wind whipped palm trees and stinging sheets of horizontal rain slapped against hotels and office buildings along the seawall as the storm made landfall.

Daybreak revealed downed lamp posts and tree limbs and roof tiles torn off buildings. Along Interstate 45 leaving Galveston, the rain was so intense that drivers stopped under bridges because they could not see in front of them.

Rain fell on Houston at nearly 3 inches (8 centimeters) an hour, leaving some streets and underpasses underwater. The many drainage channels known as bayous that carry excess water to the Gulf were flowing freely and rising.

"Flooding is a minor issue so far," Harris County Judge Ed Emmett, the chief administrator of the county that includes Houston, said. "Most of the watersheds are well within banks, but we're not out of this."

Francisco Sanchez, with the Harris County Emergency Management Office, said the storm would be around for a while.

"Someone is going to get those very high rainfall totals," he said. "Hopefully it's not us, but we're in that possibility area."

South of the city, about 4,500 inmates were evacuated from three state prisons in Brazoria County because the nearby Brazos River was rising.

The turbulent weather extended into southern Louisiana, where motorists were cautioned about the potential for high water, road hazards, high winds and tornadoes.

Harvey came ashore as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961's Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.

The storm's approach sent tens of thousands of people fleeing inland.

Just hours before landfall, the governor and Houston leaders issued conflicting statements on evacuation.

The governor urged more people to flee, but Houston officials recommended no widespread evacuations, citing greater danger in having people on roads that could flood and the fact that the hurricane was not taking direct aim at the city.

The last Category 4 storm to hit the U.S. was Hurricane Charley in August 2004 in Florida.