MILWAUKEE — About 100 demonstrators pushing for a $15 an hour minimum wage prompted a McDonald's restaurant in Milwaukee to close as they congregated outside the fast food restaurant.
Police made about 15 arrests as the protest moved onto a busy street and blocked traffic on the city's north side. The demonstration is part of the "Fight for $15," a national movement seeking to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour for fast food, child care, airlines and other workers. The group also wants the right to start unions or join existing ones.
A demonstration was planned in Chicago Thursday and in Miami where higher education workers are expected to join fast-food workers in a protest in Miami. A U.S. House candidate was among those arrested Tuesday at a similar demonstration in Detroit.
