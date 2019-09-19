FOND DU LAC, Wis. — At least one person is dead following a house fire in Fond du Lac.
Fire crews found one victim and said another person was unaccounted for and that a search was in progress Thursday morning.
WLUK-TV reports firefighters were called to the house about 6 a.m. Officials say the fire appeared to have started on the porch.
Fire Chief Peter O'Leary says the blaze was very complex and stubborn. O'Leary says firefighters encountered a large amount fire and smoke when they arrived, making survival improbable.
