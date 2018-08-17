“That one is the Grand Dame — who is actually a boy — and right behind him are Beyoncé and the girls,” Monique Samuels, one of the “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” explained while gliding through the dining room of her nearly 12,000-square-foot home in fuzzy slippers.

She might sound as though she’s announcing celebrity arrivals on the red carpet, but she’s actually naming the inhabitants of her home’s shark tank, which serves as a dramatic divide between the kitchen and dining room.

“It’s a predator tank,” she said, watching a horn shark and a snowflake eel slither around, “so they don’t eat each other.”

When she and her husband, former All-Pro Redskins lineman Chris Samuels, bought the home, which is nestled on 4 acres in Potomac, Md., she declared that a shark tank had to be worked into the budget.

“It was the very first thing I wanted when we bought the house!” she said.

Samuels joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” in 2017 for the show’s second season. Right from the start, real estate was central to her TV narrative. On one of her first episodes, tempers flared when she spoke about how many houses she and her husband owned — it was five at the time; now two are on the market.

Samuels hung a bubble chair inspired by the Standard Hotel in Hollywood’s decor.

But away from the shark tank of reality TV, there’s no arguing that Samuels knows the real estate world.

Before she let millions of viewers — and their judgment — into her homes, she was the one inspecting houses. Samuels worked for a mortgage company in Landover, Md., and then started her own real estate appraisal business. Her husband, who retired from the NFL in 2010, also worked in the industry, developing property in his home state of Alabama.

Samuels worked alongside him there and managed their properties in the Washington area, including a townhouse in Ashburn, Va., near the Redskins’ training facility they rented to former Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins (now with the Minnesota Vikings) — who, Samuels said, was a “model tenant.”

Armed with her professional knowledge, she embarked on a search for a new home that lasted more than a year — trading in Vienna, Va., for Potomac in 2016.

The glamorous look

“One thing I loved about this house was that it was move-in ready. It really was — just not for me,” she said laughing. “People would walk in and say, ‘This is a nice house, but why did you pick it? It’s so rustic. It’s not you.’ Everything was green and yellow and brown, and the floors were unfinished. But I had a vision. I knew I could do something with it.”

The three-story cedar, stone and shingle house was custom-built in 2008 by the original owners.

To execute the more glamorous look Samuels was after, she teamed with interior designer Chad Alan and started toning down the house’s log-cabin-chic vibe by painting the exposed wood beams platinum and staining the black walnut floors. In the living and dining rooms, they installed dramatic light fixtures, hung a bubble chair inspired by the Standard Hotel in Hollywood, had a wine rack and table custom-made, incorporated a few affordable pieces from Wayfair and HomeGoods and reworked furniture from their Vienna home.

The house is often filled with women, especially when the cameras are rolling. The third season of the Bravo show just ended, with the second part of the reunion airing Sunday. And although the cast is not currently filming, Samuels’ house still looks camera-ready, without a single toy or stray shoe in sight.

“I hate clutter. I don’t want to see toys. I want people to come over and say, ‘What? You have kids here?’ ” Samuels said, pointing to the children’s playroom, along with hiding places for toys all over the house, such as the barely visible cubbies in the kitchen and ottomans with storage inside.

Although the house is big enough to double as a boutique hotel — with six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, an elevator, a two-story kitchen that boasts an island the size of a California king, and a tub in the master bath carved from a giant boulder — there is an intimacy to the area where the family sleeps. The couple’s young children, Christopher and Milani, are bunked together next to the master suite. Samuels said that her son has his eye on the in-law quarters downstairs but that she hopes that her kids will want to share for a while longer. In the master bedroom, Samuels points out that she and her husband share a closet, which they’ve done since they moved in together.

Keeping house immaculate

Every few years, the couple also share intimate moments in front of the camera, which Samuels calls their “sexy photo shoots.” She said the photographs (more PG-13 than NC-17) stay up during “Housewives” filming. “They don’t ask us to change a thing when they start filming. They want to see what’s authentic to you. I know people have their opinion of reality TV, and I don’t know how other shows function, but our show is real. … They’ll call us and say, ‘What’s on your schedule this week?’ And then they just follow us around.”

Even her kids are naturals in front of the camera, she said. “My kids act like the cameras have always been here. My son calls the cameramen ‘the dudes.’ He’ll run downstairs and say, ‘Where are the dudes?’ and my daughter used to just wave at them as a baby. They’re totally unfazed. It’s a little weird.”

Although the producers don’t change much in the home, Samuels did feel the pressure to have her new house looking immaculate when the cast started Season 3. “I’m a perfectionist,” she said.

The interiors were complete by that point, but the backyard needed work, especially because her husband’s 40th birthday was looming and there were plans for a big party. A hot tub next to the pool and landscaping were installed just before the festivities.

The home has 10 bathrooms.

Samuels said there are other changes she’d like to undertake, including turning the spa room into a massage room — although it’s used more as a cigar lounge right now — and perhaps dedicating a room to recording her “Not for Lazy Moms” podcast. She’s also thinking of expanding the small balcony over the swimming pool — that’s the one that Candiace Dillard’s fiancé, Chris, jumped from into the pool during the third episode of Season 3.

The cameras were rolling for that alcohol-fueled athleticism, but Samuels said that even at parties, they forget that the cameras are there because they stay in the background, bring only the bare minimum equipment and are respectful of the cast’s homes.

When Samuels joined the cast, she and her family were still living in Chris’ 7,500-square-foot bachelor pad. Samuels said all the feedback she hears from viewers and friends is that their new house is more her style.

Chris' take on the Potomac place? "I thought it looked fine when we bought it," he said. "I could have just moved right in. But it does look much better now."














