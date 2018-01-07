The Golden Globes red carpet was dyed black by streams of actors outfitted in a color-coordinated statement against sexual harassment and gender inequality in Hollywood.

“We feel sort of emboldened in this particular moment to stand together in a thick black line,” said Meryl Streep, accompanied by domestic-workers advocate Ai-jen Poo.

Streep was just one of a number of stars with activist guests — Michelle Williams brought “Me Too” founder Tarana Burke, while Laura Dern came with farmworker advocate Monica Ramirez — as part of a larger effort to keep the Globes spotlight trained on the sexual harassment and assault scandals that have roiled Hollywood and other industries.

“We’re here because of Tarana,” Williams told E! “She planted the seed years ago.”

The Globes had long been the stomping grounds of disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein, whose downfall precipitated allegations against James Toback, Kevin Spacey and many others.

Gallery: Black dominated the red carpet at the 75th Annual Golden Globes Gallery: Black dominated the red carpet at the 75th Annual Golden Globes

Ashley Judd, the first big name to go on record with her Weinstein experience, and Salma Hayek, who last month penned an op-ed about her nightmare with Weinstein, attended together.

Sunday night’s black-clad protest was promoted by the recently formed Time’s Up: an initiative of hundreds of women in the entertainment industry — including Streep, Williams, Dern and the night’s Cecil B. DeMille honoree, Oprah Winfrey — who have banded together to advocate for gender parity in executive ranks and legal defense aid for sexual harassment victims.

“It’s not a fashion statement. It’s a solidarity statement,” said “The Crown” actress Claire Foy, who wore a black pantsuit.

Just about everyone — woman and man, celebrity and red-carpet reporters — was dressed in black Sunday, many wearing a Time’s Up pin.

Allison Williams provided a pop of orange and silver on the bodice of her black Armani Prive column gown. Kelly Clarkson sported gold at the neck and on one sleeve of her black Christian Siriano dress.

Jessica Biel kept the fairytale alive in a princessy strapless Dior with dainty sheer embellishment. Eva Longoria and Reese Witherspoon power coupled in strong black looks with clean lines — the pregnant Longoria’s tuxedo inspired.

Shailene Woodley donned a silk beaded turtleneck and black tulle evening skirt from Ralph Lauren Collection. Diane Kruger chose a Prada black-dotted tulle gown with a cascading shawl train, edges rimmed in fun metal beading.

Viola Davis showed off her natural hair in a body-hugging, black velvet custom Brandon Maxwell dress with a sweetheart neckline. Catherine Zeta-Jones wore a couture, sheer lace Zuhair Murad A-line gown. Margot Robbie, star of “I, Tonya,” wore a custom Gucci black satin V-neck gown with crystal bow and three-dimensional floral embroideries.

And the men? Well, “This Is Us” star Chris Sullivan wore the traditional black tuxedo and showed off black nail polish.

The protest brought some dramatic moments to the usually superficial red carpet. DUring an interview, Debra Messing called out the E! network for allegedly not paying its female hosts the same as male hosts.

Not everybody supported the protest. Rose McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of rape, has called the effort an empty gesture.

Kendall Jenner had the social media choir puzzled as to why she was there. She won biggest dress in a huge high-low gown with a long train, nearly swallowing her up.