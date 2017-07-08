– The growing international isolation of the United States under President Donald Trump was starkly apparent Friday as the leaders of major world economies mounted a near-united opposition front against Washington on issues ranging from climate to free trade.

At a gathering of the Group of 20 world economic powers — normally a venue for drab displays of international comity — there were tough clashes with the United States and even talk of a possible transatlantic trade war.

The tensions were a measure of Trump’s sharp break with previous U.S. policies. They were also a warning signal of Washington’s diminished clout, as the leaders of the other 19 nations gathered in Hamburg mulled whether to fix their signatures to statements that would exclude Trump or to find some sort of compromise. Two European officials said they were leaning toward a united front against Washington.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose difficult job it was to bridge the differences, made little attempt to paper over the disagreements after the first day of meetings.

“The discussions are very difficult. I don’t want to talk around that,” Merkel said.

She described the view of most participants that “we need free but also fair trade,” a rejection of Trump’s skepticism about the value of sweeping free-trade agreements. And she predicted that the lower-level officials charged with negotiating a final statement deep into the night “had a lot of work ahead of them.”

Some of the clearest divides had to do with climate change after Trump’s decision to pull the United States from the Paris climate accords. There were sharp warnings about U.S. steel policy as Trump mulls restrictions on imports.

In one of the most consequential decisions of his young administration, Trump could soon impose the restrictions on steel, a move that could impact trade with more than a dozen major countries.

“We will respond with countermeasures if need be, hoping that this is not actually necessary,” European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said, adding figuratively, “We are prepared to take up arms if need be.”

Juncker warned that Europe would respond in days, not months, if Trump announces the restrictions.

The comments made for a remarkable display of disharmony as the meeting got underway, and was a reflection of how European officials not only do not fear Trump but see much to gain from opposing him. Trump is deeply unpopular in Europe, and politicians here can get a boost when they emphasize their differences.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is near completion of a multi-month review of U.S. steel imports, and he has said that the large amount of steel imported by the United States puts national security at risk because it has weakened the domestic steel industry. The White House is considering using this rationale to impose new restrictions, either by imposing tariffs or quotas, or a combination of the two.

Trump tweeted Friday of the G-20: “I will represent our country well and fight for its interests! Fake News Media will never cover me accurately but who cares!”

After the conclusion of the first day of meetings, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that Trump’s interactions with foreign leaders were going very well.

“We’ve had very productive economic meetings,” he said. “There’s been very substantive issues discussed.”

As Trump entered the meetings Friday morning, he strode up to Merkel, smiling, then shook her hand vigorously. Walking away, he looked toward reporters and pumped his fist in the air.

The European Union has pointed proudly at a wide-ranging trade deal with Japan, concluded Thursday, as a retort to Trump’s protectionist inclinations. Juncker said Europe expects to increase its exports to Japan by a third after trade barriers drop away.

Merkel “certainly will have to use all of her diplomatic skill to make headway on these difficult questions,” Juncker said.

After Friday’s meetings, lower-level negotiators were poised to hammer out details through the night.

Another E.U. leader, European Council President Donald Tusk, said that he was heartened by Trump’s words of support for Western organizations such as NATO during a Thursday visit to Warsaw ahead of the G-20. But he was cautious about whether the outlook had actually changed after months of strain between Washington and Europe.

“We have been waiting for a long time to hear these words from President Trump,” Tusk said. “But the real question is whether it was a one-time incident or a new policy. President Trump said yesterday in Warsaw that words are easy but it is actions that matter.”