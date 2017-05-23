Minnesota lawmakers rested while they could Tuesday morning as the Legislature braced for a marathon special session to finish their work for the year.

DFL Gov. Mark Dayton and Republican leaders in the state House and Senate cut a budget deal around 11 p.m. Monday night. With only an hour remaining until the midnight deadline for adjournment, Dayton and the leaders agreed on an immediate, brief special session to sow up the $46 billion, two-year state budget.

It’s been all quiet at the Capitol since then. The House and Senate plan to reconvene at 3 p.m., with plans to work through the night in hopes of adjourning the special session at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

It’s not yet clear if that will be possible. By Tuesday afternoon, new budget bills that incorporate compromises between Dayton and Republican leaders on tens of billions of dollars in spending on schools, health and human services programs, transportation, public works construction projects and tax cuts were still under wraps.

Both Dayton and Republicans surrendered big priorities in order to reach their compromise. Republicans still plan to send Dayton a bill blocking cities from setting their own workplace regulations, like minimum wage and mandatory sick leave, but they do so knowing Dayton will veto it. And the governor reportedly backed down from demands for a large chunk of money he sought to keep expanding prekindergarten classes at Minnesota schools.

Lawmakers plan to hold brief public hearings throughout the afternoon and evening on Tuesday to share details of the budget deals made behind closed doors.

Dayton and GOP leaders sketched a few broad outlines of their deal when they announced it late Monday: they plan to use nearly $1 billion out of the state’s $1.65 billion budget surplus for two major GOP priorities: $660 million in tax cuts and $300 million in new spending on transportation. Dayton and lawmakers also agreed to $990 million in state borrowing to fund public works infrastructure projects in communities across Minnesota.

On Sunday and Monday state lawmakers approved five of the 10 big budget bills needed to finish their work. Those measures included two years of funding for public safety and the courts, environmental protection, natural resources, jobs and economic development, agriculture and higher education.