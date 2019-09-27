– Patti Smith stands near the shoreline, a block from her Far Rockaway bungalow, Jimmy Choo motorcycle boots wedged in the sand, as she gazes at the Atlantic.

"I wanted to be something great, to be like Madame Curie," she says. "Rock 'n' roll, it just happened."

In the early years, in the Lower Manhattan clubs, "I was this mangy-looking girl who was very well-read, with this south Jersey truck-driver accent, delivering sometimes very sophisticated poems, and then singing these little R&B songs," she says, now 72, her voice still seeped in Deptford Township. "There wasn't any place for me, really."

So Smith, once she discovered her formidable talent, blasted one into the firmament. "I loved rock 'n' roll, and I felt like I had a responsibility," she says. "To add something, to be the best I could be at it."

Smith was deemed the godmother of punk, and later the high priestess of punk-poetry, and then the grandmother of punk. (She actually is a grandmother of a 5-year-old.) But she wanted to transcend mere rock stardom. She nurtured a passion for 19th-century French poetry. She filled journals in her elegant script. She harbored grand dreams of being a literary writer. Why be great in only one arena? And now this accidental rock legend has finally achieved what she yearned for all along.

Her latest book, "Year of the Monkey," is a collection of reveries — she concedes to veering more toward fiction with each book. Smith includes some of her ethereal Polaroids, mostly of places and things. This volume follows 2015's "M Train" and 2010's National Book Award-winning "Just Kids," which established her as a literary force.

In her early 20s, the child of a machinist and a waitress moved to New York to box with giants, living at the Chelsea Hotel, hanging out with Allen Ginsberg, Janis Joplin, Bob Dylan — basically, everyone. She took up with Robert Mapplethorpe, Sam Shepard and Tom Verlaine of the band Television. Still, she says as she smiles, a gate of crooked teeth: "I'm not so bad myself."

Smith became a rock icon — truly, there's no other word — in 1975, when she torched the music scene with "Horses," its opening line delivered in a guttural keen: "Jesus died for somebody's sins but not mine."

Rock 'n' roll, she jokes, is her other gig, the one at night. The books are the opposite of her music and damn-the-torpedoes performances: quiet, inward and elegiac, like the Nobel-worthy authors she pockets in oversize black jackets. Today: W.G. Sebald.

Smith published several volumes of poetry before "Just Kids," which recounts her early years with Mapplethorpe, the photographer who was her lover, roommate and partner-in-art. "Robert always worried about me. He asked me to write this book on his deathbed" in 1989 at age 42, while he was suffering from AIDS, she says. "The responsibility of that book was so intense. I would have never written that book if he hadn't asked."

At the time, Smith was married to Fred "Sonic" Smith, guitarist for the MC5. He joked about her "five fields" of interest. She lists "writing, photography, painting, drawing, music, reading, studying." Which is, indeed, seven.

She basically dropped out of music during her 14-year marriage to Smith, raising two children, now in their 30s. She moved from New York to Detroit to be with him and would have taken his last name, she says, had it not already been hers. She still wears her thin gold thread of a wedding band.

"I was heavily criticized when I left public life and my so-called career to be a wife and then a mother, as if I had betrayed, you know, some kind of ideology that I never embraced," she says. "My art never suffered because I had a husband and children. Having the experiences I had magnified my work, magnified me as a human being."

After her children got older, and Fred died in 1994 at 46, Smith found more time to write. It took 20 years, and almost as many drafts, to complete the memoir. Surprisingly, she earns more money from writing these days, she says, than the blistering music that made her famous.

Smith speculates that she may have sold fewer records than any artist inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Her sole hit, "Because the Night," co-written with Bruce Springsteen, peaked at 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1978.

Seven years ago, Smith bought her one-room cottage, to write, to create, to be by herself. "Seduced by a piece of abandoned property," she once wrote. "How quickly it had charmed me."

"My Alamo," she calls the property, a sanctuary filled with beloved objects and souvenirs placed just so — a photo of Baudelaire, a desk gifted by actor Johnny Depp, Jack Kerouac's beer-soused copy of Saint-John Perse's "Anabasis."

She purchased the property before ever glimpsing the interior, which seems such a Smithian act. "I just knew," she says.

She is great company, prone to laughter, an epic talker, six hours of chatter, generous and warm. Our interview was preceded by days of calls ("Hi, hi, hi, it's Patti") and e-mails, and began and ended with enveloping hugs. But she's also prickly, known to abruptly end interviews when questions displease her. In "Just Kids," she shares that she gave up a child for adoption when she was 20 but declines to discuss it further. Before our meeting, she cautioned that she didn't want to talk about her husband, Mapplethorpe and Shepard.

She talked about them all.

Smith's life has been soaked with profound loss, which reverberates in her written work.

"Sam is dead. My brother is dead. My mother is dead. My father is dead. My husband is dead," she writes in the new book. "Yet still I keep thinking that something wonderful is about to happen. Maybe tomorrow." For all the pain, she says, "my path has been strewn with magic."

There's more work to be done in her "five fields." She plans to write another, more fact-rooted memoir to follow "Just Kids" and also a follow-up to "Monkey," part of a trilogy.

"I have received both accolades and a lot of criticism for just being myself, right? And I don't really need the accolades and I just have to, like, shrug off the criticism," she says. "Have I suffered because I was a female in trying to get my work done? Perhaps. But I think I suffered more because of my creative choices, because I wouldn't compromise."

Then again, "I've never really suffered because, in the end, I've done what I wanted, right?"