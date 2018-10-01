Four state champions forgo prep season

The three champions in Class 2A figured in five of the 12 swimming individual and relay state titles last year.

Class 2A

Pyper Doo, Roseville, junior: 100-yard freestyle champion in 2017.

Abigail Kapeller, Minnetonka, sophomore: (pictured top) 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay champion in 2017.

Isabelle Stadden, Blaine, junior: (pictured above) 200 individual medley champion in 2016, 2017; 100 backstroke champion in 2017.

Class 1A

Madison Potter, Blake, senior:

100 butterfly and 200 individual medley champion in 2016 and 2017.