Four state champions forgo prep season
The three champions in Class 2A figured in five of the 12 swimming individual and relay state titles last year.
Class 2A
Pyper Doo, Roseville, junior: 100-yard freestyle champion in 2017.
Abigail Kapeller, Minnetonka, sophomore: (pictured top) 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay champion in 2017.
Isabelle Stadden, Blaine, junior: (pictured above) 200 individual medley champion in 2016, 2017; 100 backstroke champion in 2017.
Class 1A
Madison Potter, Blake, senior:
100 butterfly and 200 individual medley champion in 2016 and 2017.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.