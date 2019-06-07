She's a champion swimmer who didn't learn to put her face in the water until she reached retirement age. She's a world record holder, but has only the vaguest notion of her fastest times. She's a national champion in the backstroke who can tell you about the mechanics of the stroke, but would rather rhapsodize about the heavenly view one gets, swimming with her back to the world, sunny-side up.

Some people are born great. Maurine Kornfeld sidled up to greatness in her own sweet time. At 97, the retired social worker, who didn't swim her first serious lap until just before her 60th birthday, holds 16 age-group world records, 26 U.S. bests and dozens of national championship titles. Recently, at the U.S. Masters Swimming Spring National Championship, the late bloomer from Los Angeles bagged six more titles.

Her teammates on Pasadena's Rose Bowl Masters swim team will regale you with stories of "Mighty Mo" — her ability to navigate two freeways to make workouts, her obliteration of most world records in the 95-99 age group, and the lowdown on the time she humbled a Frenchwoman who dared claim that she would be the dominant nonagenarian at the 2017 World Championships.

"That's all very nice," Kornfeld said of the effusive praise. "But, I mean, it's only swimming. It's not going to change the course of world events."

Indeed, as much as her swimming comrades talk about her records, they speak more passionately about her personality.

"She greets me so enthusiastically every time I see her. I feel like I am one of her favorite people," said Nancy Niebrugge, a teammate. "Then, when I was around her a little longer, I realized she is that way with everyone. You feel special around Mo."

Maurine Kornfeld, 97, was all smiles during a workout at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center in Pasadena, Calif.

Growing up in Great Falls, Mont., during the Great Depression, the daughter of Maurice and Mae Kornfeld hardly could have been certain she would find a life in the big world. "Nice girls didn't do sports," she recalled. Young women all appeared foreordained to become teachers, secretaries or nurses.

Kornfeld worked at her father's menswear store, where she learned how to relate to strangers. And she spent long hours in the town library, where the children's librarian encouraged a love of art and of adventurous reading.

As a high school graduate, Mo informed her parents that she wanted to attend the University of Chicago. "They were terrified at the thought," Kornfeld recalled. "They were sure I would be met at the train station by Al Capone."

She got a bachelor's and then master's degree in social work and moved to Los Angeles. The ethic of social work, attending to those in need, echoed a Kornfeld family value. "You focused on others, not on oneself," she said. "Remember, selfies hadn't been invented yet. In any sense."

She liked to walk and hike in the hills above Los Angeles. But when she went to the YMCA one Saturday in 1982 for a swim, she was surprised to learn the "masters" had the pool reserved. The coach told her that if she returned, she could try it out.

"And that Saturday led to another Saturday, and another Saturday and another," she recalled.

One week, coach Dom Neefe told his 60-something novice to arrive early with a $7 entry fee and he would drive her to a meet. Her tank suit, with a skirt, hardly was built for speed, but she swam the 50-yard backstroke and 50-yard freestyle. And when the meet was over, someone handed her two blue ribbons. Remembers Kornfeld: "I was in awe."

Now it's everyone else who is in awe. Oftentimes when Kornfeld arrives at a meet, she discovers that no one else has signed up for the 95-99 age bracket, so she competes against younger swimmers, beating out many of them.

Last year, the International Masters Swimming Hall of Fame inducted Kornfeld into its ranks. She accepted the honor in Jacksonville, Fla., but mostly shrugs off such milestones.

"Aging up is an advantageous thing, even something to look forward to," she said, adding with a laugh: "Up to a point!"

She's lived by herself most of her life, but is constantly seeking new connections, relentlessly turning the conversation back to others. "People who are self-involved miss a lot in life," she said. "Don't you think?"

The Mighty Mo has cut back on red meat in recent years. She's given up wine. She sticks mostly to oatmeal for breakfast. But she is not one to offer pronouncements or formulas for longevity. She attributes her good life mostly to "dumb luck."

And she's too modest to suggest she will leave a legacy. But poking around her home, she makes a point of showing a candleholder she received in her girlhood, when the Camp Fire Girls promoted her to the highest rank, Torch Bearer.

The Torch Bearer believes the admonition she was given eight decades ago is worth remembering. "That light that has been given to me," it said, "I desire to be given undimmed to others."