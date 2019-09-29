– The Soviet Union disintegrated, Xi Jinping said when he became the leader of the Chinese Communist Party seven years ago, because its leaders changed their ideals and beliefs too quickly and too radically.

"It's a profound lesson for us," he said in a speech to cadres in December 2012.

And one that Xi has assiduously put into action as China moves toward a milestone on Tuesday — a huge military parade and other events to mark seven decades since the Chinese Communist Party established the People's Republic of China.

He learned from the Soviets not to denounce the party's founding father, and not to try any kind of political opening.

The Chinese Communist Party will reach a moment the U.S.S.R. did not: 70 years in power — one more than the Soviet Union lasted. "They have now surpassed the Soviet Union, and that really matters to these guys," said Randal Phillips, a former CIA station chief in Beijing. "They have been paranoid ever since the Soviet Union fell, so to endure for longer means a lot to them."

The parade will be a manifestation of what Xi sees as China's proper status: a strong and proud country that is not beholden to the capitalist West.

Columns of tanks and intercontinental ballistic missiles will rumble through the streets, and fighter jets and 70,000 doves will adorn the skies.

Xi has ushered the Communist Party to this moment by becoming, as Richard McGregor, the author of a book on the party, puts it: The "reddest leader of his generation." Xi is a die-hard follower of Mao, the Communist Party and the communist canon, and a "true believer" in the party's right to rule China, he said.

When he became China's top leader at the end of 2012, many analysts and Western governments thought that Xi would be a reformer like his father, Xi Zhongxun, who was a peer of Mao's.

Instead, Xi has proved himself to be much more a disciple of Mao — and therefore of Mao's inspiration, Stalin — than a follower of his father's approach. And he has made the perpetuation of Communist Party leadership his top priority.

"Xi Jinping has reinvigorated ideology to an extent we have not seen since the Cultural Revolution," John Garnaut, an Australian analyst of China, said in a speech to Australian officials. "In Xi's view … the cost of straying too far from the Maoist and Stalinist path is dynastic decay and eventually collapse."

In recent weeks, Xi has been very obviously trying to walk in Mao's footsteps, carrying out guidance tours on farms and in factories in interior provinces. At every turn, he has been talking of the need to continue the "struggle."

In a bombastic speech at a Communist Party school recently, Xi impressed that message on the young officials. China's great rejuvenation could not be achieved without a "great struggle" to achieve a "great dream," Xi said, calling on the cadres to use their "combat spirit" to tackle many challenges facing the country.

China is richer and stronger than ever before. Its gross domestic product per capita has risen from about $200 at the republic's founding in 1949 to more than $10,000 per head now. The party likes to say that it has lifted 750 million people out of poverty. China now accounts for one-third of global sales of luxury goods.

China is the world's second-largest economy and could overtake the U.S. for the top spot as soon as next year.

"This anniversary is the first chance that Xi has had to really explicitly tie himself to the legacy of the Chinese Communist Party's foundation of the People's Republic," said Rana Mitter, professor of Chinese history at the University of Oxford.