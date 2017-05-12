Click here for links to game updates, as well as information about the Big Ten softball tournament and the No. 2-ranked Minnesota Gophers. First pitch for the U's game vs. Northwestern is at 10 a.m. Friday.
The game is being telecast by the Big Ten Network. If you are a subscriber, you can watch the video by clicking here.
If you can't watch, in-game play-by-play and statistics are here.
You can also get game updates on Twitter by following @GopherSoftball.
Game results and more tournament information are available at @B1Gsoftball.
Here is Friday's story from @StribSports about the team.
Click here for 2017 Gophers softball statistics.
At 10 a.m.: Follow Gophers women's softball vs. Northwestern
Click here for links to game updates, as well as information about the Big Ten softball tournament and the No. 2 ranked Minnesota Gophers. First pitch for the U is at 10 a.m. Friday
