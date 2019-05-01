Houston Astros (18-12, first in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (17-10, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Collin McHugh (3-2, 4.78 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Twins: Martin Perez (3-0, 4.44 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Twins are 9-5 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .495, the best mark in the majors. Jorge Polanco leads the club with a .600 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and five home runs.

The Astros are 8-9 in road games. Houston's team on-base percentage of .346 is second in the American League. Alex Bregman leads the lineup with an OBP of .410. The Astros won the last meeting 11-0. Gerrit Cole notched his second victory and Jake Marisnick went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Houston. Michael Pineda took his second loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Rosario leads the Twins with 11 home runs and is slugging .600. Mitch Garver is 13-for-36 with three doubles, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

George Springer leads the Astros with 16 extra base hits and is batting .274. Carlos Correa is 14-for-40 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .245 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Astros: 5-5, .264 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Twins Injuries: Addison Reed: 10-day IL (thumb), Miguel Sano: 10-day IL (heel), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow).