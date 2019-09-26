SEATTLE — Zack Greinke of the Houston Astros has lost his no-hit bid with one out in the ninth inning at Seattle.
Mariners rookie Austin Nola hit a single that fell well in front of diving center fielder Jake Marisnick on Wednesday night.
The Astros have already pitched two no-hitters this season. The Mariners have twice been held hitless.
