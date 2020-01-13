Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred brought down the hammer on the Houston Astros on Monday in the wake of an investigation into the team's sign stealing.

Manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended without pay for the 2020 season.

The Astros will also forfeit their first and second round draft picks in 2020 and 2021 and were fined $5 million, the highest allowable amount under MLB's constitution.

They were allowed to keep their World Series title from 2017, when the Astros developed a system to use an outfield camera to steal signs by their opponents. The signs were relayed to hitters by having someone bang on a trash can between the dugout and clubhouse.

During their 2017 postseason run, Houston was 8-1 in home games and 3-6 on the road.

Former assistant GM Brandon Taubman, who made insensitive remarks to women reporters after the ALCS, was suspended for one year.

Manfred strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora — the Astros bench coach in 2017 — will face punishment later. Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by Houston.

Carlos Beltran, a player on the 2017 Astros and now the manager of the Mets, does not face a suspension, nor do any other players on that year's team.

Here is MLB's official statement.

According to the ruling, the investigation revealed "absolutely no evidence" that Astros owner Jim Crane was aware of any of the team's conduct.

"Crane is extraordinarily troubled and upset by the conduct of members of his organization, fully supported my investigation and provided unfettered access to any and all information requested," Manfred said.

The Red Sox are being investigated for using video to determine opponents' signs in 2018, the year they won the World Series with Cora in his first season as manager.

The suspensions were the most wide-ranging in MLB history since the Black Sox scandal broke 100 years ago.

Two other major league managers, Pete Rose and Leo Durocher, have been suspended; Rose got a lifetime suspension for gambling in 1989 and Durocher was hit with a one-year suspension in 1947 for associating with gamblers.