In the beginning, the solar system was little more than a cloud of dust and gas. Then cold temperatures caused the center of the cloud to collapse, forming the sun. The newborn star lit up with nuclear fusion, sending light and heat out into the spinning circumstellar disk. Soon that material coalesced into gas planets, ice giants and rocky worlds, creating the solar system we know today.

For years, asteroids were thought of as the leftovers of planet formation — material that never quite made it to planet size and that were drawn into the crowded belt of rocky remnants that circles the sun between Mars and Jupiter.

But according to a study published in the journal Nature Astronomy, these were once pieces of worlds, too. A vast majority of the half-million bodies in the inner asteroid belt may in fact be shrapnel from as few as five parent bodies called “planetesimals,” scientists say. But the tangled orbits of those lost worlds meant they were doomed to collide, producing fragments that also collided in a cataclysmic cascade that’s been going on for more than 4 billion years.

The finding illuminates a mystery of the asteroid belt and could resolve a debate about the formation of our eight planets, said Katherine Kretke, a planetary scientist at the Southwest Research Institute. “If we can turn back the clock and see the asteroid belt was made by these big planetesimals, that really is telling us something quite definitive about the circumstances that formed our own planet,” she said.

University of Florida astronomer Stanley Dermott didn’t set out to probe a mystery of solar system formation. He and his colleagues were trying to figure out what makes an object leave the belt — and potentially fly toward Earth.

But as Dermott began to look through a database of near-Earth objects, he noticed something strange about many large asteroids: Their orbits were inclined, or tilted, relative to the plane of the rest of the solar system.

“We couldn’t think of any forces that are acting t o produce that distribution,” Dermott said. On the other hand, “if a big asteroid is smashed up and it has a high inclination, then those fragments have that same inclination.”

Scientists have known that roughly half of inner-belt asteroids belong to five “families.” But the new analysis suggests that number is as high as 85 percent.

There’s an important implication of the idea that asteroids are actually fragments of larger bodies: “It means asteroids are born big,” said planetary scientist David Nesvorny.

According to the traditional origin story, the planets formed slowly as particles in the circumstellar disk clumped together to great pebbles, then slightly larger spheres, on and on.

But when scientists try to re-create this story with computer models, it breaks down. Rather than growing, these incipient planets tend to splinter after reaching pebble size.

Enter the “born big” hypothesis. Nesvorny and others now think that gravity kicks in once clumps in the circumstellar disk reach the pebble stage, pulling together massive amounts of material. In the inner solar system, this produced small, rocky planets such as Earth; farther from the sun, we got gas giants.

But in the space between Mars and Jupiter, the tremendous gravity of the solar system’s largest planet may have made it difficult to grow a large object, Nesvorny said. The smaller bodies that did emerge, which were probably a tenth of the size of a planet such as Earth, could not have survived the ensuing chaos and collisions; they broke apart and formed the asteroid belt we know today.