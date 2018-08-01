1st-$12,700, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

2nd-$9,800, Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs

3rd-$27,500, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds , Five Furlongs

Graduation Stakes

4th-$8,700, Waiver Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven and One Half Furlongs

5th-$8,400, Claiming $2,500-$2,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs

6th-$8,300, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth

7th-$8,200, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

