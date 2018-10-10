STEADILY GETTING BETTER

Timberwolves point guard Jeff Teague endured numerous comparisons to Ricky Rubio in his first year in Minnesota last season, and a relatively slow start didn’t help his cause. But Teague rallied to play much better after the All-Star break, helping the Wolves make the postseason for the first time since 2004 and helping him keep his personal streak of making the playoffs in all nine of his NBA seasons alive. Here are some key numbers pre- and post-break for Teague last year (all numbers via Basketball Reference):

Time Scoring average Free throw percentage Offensive rating Defensive rating

Pre-break 13.1 81.4 108 114

Post-break 17.0 89.4 118 112