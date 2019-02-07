MADISON, Wis. — Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he is open to negotiating with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers over how to pay for an income tax cut both sides want.

Republicans and Evers disagree over how to pay for it. The Republican version taps a budget surplus and is scheduled to be debated Tuesday in the Assembly.

Vos said Thursday that he would be open to alternatives as long as it didn't raise taxes. Evers wants to all-but eliminate a tax credit for manufacturers, a move Republicans oppose.

Republicans on the Legislature's budget-writing committee approved the GOP plan Thursday on a party-line 10-3 vote.

They touted the plan as far superior to Evers' proposal, saying there's no need to raise taxes on manufacturers given the surplus and healthy economy.