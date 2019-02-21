MADISON, Wis. — Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is giving Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' plan to legalize medical marijuana just a 10 percent chance of winning approval in the GOP-controlled Legislature.

Vos said at a WisPolitics.com luncheon Thursday that Evers' plan goes too far because it would also decriminalize possession of recreational marijuana. Vos says he thought he could get a majority of Assembly Republicans to support a narrow legalization of medical marijuana.

Vos says Evers failed to work with him to reach a middle ground on a marijuana proposal that could win support. But he says the current Evers proposal is a "very difficult sell."

Evers plans to introduce the proposal as part of the state budget next week. Vos says it will be removed from the budget.