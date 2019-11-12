MADISON, Wis. — The state Assembly is set to pass a bill that would define autocycles in state law and establish registration fees for the vehicles.

Autocycles are three-wheeled vehicles that can seat one or two people. Some have roofs. Others are open-air.

The Republican-authored bill would define an autocycle as a vehicle with three wheels in contact with the ground, seating that doesn't require operators or occupants to straddle it and a steering wheel. The bill would establish a $45 annual autocycle registration fee and allow anyone with a regular driver's license to operate one.

The Assembly is expected to vote on the bill Tuesday. The Senate passed the measure in October. Assembly approval would send the bill to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.