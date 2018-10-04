MADISON, Wis. — Republicans who control the state Assembly are seeking to join a federal lawsuit challenging GOP-drawn legislative boundaries.

A dozen Democratic voters filed a federal lawsuit three years ago alleging GOP lawmakers unconstitutionally drew the lines to consolidate Republican power. A three-judge panel agreed but Republcian Attorney General Brad Schimel, who is defending the lines, appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled in June that the plaintiffs lacked standing to sue on a statewide basis.

Democrats filed a new lawsuit last month adding more voters as plaintiffs.

Assembly Republicans filed a motion Thursday seeking to join the lawsuit. They note that Schimel could lose re-election and a new attorney general could "change course."

Schimel's Democratic challenger, Josh Kaul, has said he would defend the Republican boundaries.