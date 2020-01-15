MADISON, Wis. — Top Assembly Republicans on Wednesday called Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' letter ordering them to do their "homework" and pass a host of bills condescending

Evers, a former teacher and state schools superintendent, sent Republican lawmakers a letter on Thursday telling them to do their homework and pass a range of proposals, including spending more to fight homelessness, create water pollution standards for man-made chemicals known as PFAS and close a loophole that allows large retail stores to pay reduced property taxes. The GOP has shown little interest in the bills.

Senate Republicans called Evers' letter condescending and its tone "ridiculous." Sen. Dave Craig pointed out that the Wisconsin Constitution doesn't grant the governor the authority to assign homework.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who invited Evers to give his State of the State speech with a snarky letter that noted unemployment had increased since Evers took office, and Majority Leader Jim Steineke told reporters on Wednesday that they found the letter condescending as well.

Vos said the homework ended up in the trash and writing such a letter isn't the way to get things done in Madison. Steineke said the letter mocked Republicans and Evers can't figure out how to act in a bipartisan way.