MADISON, Wis. — The state Assembly has refused to concur with a bill that would stiffen penalties for repeat drunken drivers.
The bill would increase the minimum time in prison for a 5th or 6th offense from six months to 18 months. Prison officials estimate the change would generate $13.6 million in additional operating costs annually.
The Senate passed the bill on a voice vote last week. Republican leaders in the Assembly tried to place the bill on their agenda Tuesday during a floor session. Democrats objected and Republicans couldn't muster enough votes to overcome the objection.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Trump says US on the hunt for new Islamic State's leader
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that America now has its eye on a new Islamic State leader, telling the Economic Club of New York that "we know where he is."
National
Watchdog report on Russia probe nears public release
The Justice Department's watchdog is nearing the release of its report on the early stages of the FBI's Russia investigation.
National
Michigan lawmaker criticized for comparing abortion, slavery
A Michigan Republican legislative leader is drawing criticism from Democrats for likening abortion to slavery.
National
Battle-tested attorneys to face off in impeachment inquiry
The public impeachment inquiry hearings will pit a Democratic attorney who built his reputation as a federal prosecutor against a GOP House Oversight investigator who helped steer some of the most notable probes of the Obama administration.
National
N Carolina lawmakers wrap up initial Congress map drawings
North Carolina legislators have wrapped up several days of map drawing while looking for replacement boundaries for the state's 13 U.S. House districts following a recent court order.