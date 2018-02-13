MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a bill allowing low-spending school districts in Wisconsin to raise property taxes without a vote.
The bill passed 91-2 on Tuesday would only apply to districts where votes have not rejected a property tax increase in the past three years. The goal is to address an inequity in the school aid formula that has penalized low-spending districts.
About 100 districts are expected to be eligible.
The measure would increase the maximum that qualifying low-spending districts can spend on a combination of local property taxes and state aid per student from $9,100 to $9,400 for the 2018-2019 school year.
The bill would also increase by $6.5 million the amount of sparsity aid available to 144 qualifying schools that have 745 or fewer students and membership density of less than 10 students per square mile.
