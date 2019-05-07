MADISON, Wis. — Advocates on both sides of the abortion debate are set to spar in front of an Assembly panel considering a package of Republican-authored anti-abortion bills.

The Assembly Health Committee has scheduled a hearing on the legislation Tuesday. The proceeding is expected to last all day.

The proposals would cut off Medicaid funds for Planned Parenthood, prohibit abortions based on the fetus' race, sex or defects and require providers to tell women seeking drug-induced abortions the process can be reversed.

The highest-profile bill would require providers to care for babies born alive as a result of an abortion. It's unclear if any such births occur in Wisconsin. State health officials don't track such occurrences.

The bills have little chance of getting past Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' veto pen.