One student stabbed another numerous times Tuesday at Bloomington Jefferson High School, authorities said.

The incident involving two girls occurred about noon and sent the victim to Fairview Southdale Hospital for treatment of multiple stab wounds. There is no immediate word on the severity of the student's injuries, but Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts said she is in stable condition.

Potts said the incident occurred at 12:01 p.m. when the students began fighting. The fight was "immediately stopped" within seconds by a nearby school resource officer. Potts said investigators are now talking with witnesses, and "of course, our concerns are with the victim of the stabbing."

The school was placed on lockdown for 90 minutes. School is expected to be dismissed at it's usual time of 2:37 p.m.

Both of the students are juveniles, Potts said. Police and school administrators will have additional conversations on how to keep students safe in the school, which does not have metal detectors. Potts declined to describe what kind of knife was used in the stabbing.

"I can say it's very rare for a knife to be involved in an incident at a Bloomington school," he said.

Student Marina Bulov, 16, a junior, said she was walking down the hall when the stabbing occurred. Teachers told students to take cover in classrooms immediately.

"We thought it was a drill at first," she said. "A lot of people thought it was a school shooting."

Students immediately realized what was happening after Snapchat videos of the fight began to circulate. Bulov said she didn't know what provoked the fight, but said it may have been related to two fights that occurred in the school on Monday.

Return to www.startribune.com for updates on this developing story.