The shaky video clips of Julian Assange's arrest flashed around the world Thursday, the white-bearded prophet of the age of leaks being hauled by unsmiling security officers to a gray van marked Police.

"We must resist!" he cried. "You can resist!" It was a scene that the very image-conscious Assange might appreciate: one man literally fighting the all-powerful state.

It was also the latest — and surely not the last — dramatic turn in a career marked by both brilliant achievement and dubious judgment. Assange has long had a knack for celebrity, and as a tech-savvy, global, almost stateless figure, he captured the new influence the internet could give to individual citizens.

His creation of WikiLeaks helped empower a generation of whistleblowers who could operate on an industrial scale, providing disclosures by the terabyte and enraging the powerful in many countries. WikiLeaks collaborated closely with major world publications in the release of secret records on the American-led wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and a quarter-million confidential State Department cables.

But Assange has always elicited fervent reactions: He has been hailed as a hero of free information, or despised as a treacherous criminal worthy of death by drone — often depending on what WikiLeaks had recently been up to. Though he has always described himself as a journalist, he has been far too much of an activist to be satisfied with the role of neutral and fair-minded provider of information.

In some ways, Assange, 47, has never fully shed the rebellious, secretive ways of the precocious Australian teenager with a complicated family background who, with two pals, formed a hacking collective called the International Subversives.

By 2006, when he founded WikiLeaks, Assange had adopted a nomadic lifestyle, roaming the world and pronouncing sometimes cryptic principles about secrecy and information.

But it was Chelsea Manning, then a low-level intelligence analyst stationed at a base in Iraq, who really put WikiLeaks, and hence Assange, on the map. Bored and harboring doubts about the war and American foreign policy, she began copying thousands of documents from a classified network onto CDs that she marked as Lady Gaga songs to avoid detection.

When she connected with WikiLeaks in 2010, Assange and his fractious band of activist volunteers eagerly took up the cause.

They first posted a devastating video of two American helicopter gunships in Iraq shooting at suspected enemies on the ground — two of whom were among those killed and turned out to be war correspondents for Reuters.

That was followed by publication, in coordination with the Times and other mainstream news organizations, of military documents from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The War Logs shed light on civilian casualties, soldiers' morale, the treatment of detainees and the use of contractors. An editor's note said they provided "a real-time history of the war," but also struck an ambivalent chord about their source, WikiLeaks, which the note said "was not involved in the news organizations' research, reporting, analysis and writing."

Human rights groups complained that WikiLeaks' own publication of unredacted documents might put in danger Afghans who were named as working with the U.S. military, and the Iraq documents were stripped of names. When the diplomatic cables were published, the Times and other news organizations worked closely with WikiLeaks to redact names to protect vulnerable people — but later, in a dispute with a British editor, Assange decided simply to publish the massive cable collection without any edits.

In 2012, Ecuador's foreign minister announced that Assange was at the embassy in London and had asked for political asylum. But he remained in the limelight, pronouncing his opinions on Twitter, briefly hosting a talk show on Russian television channel RT and overseeing the publication of leaked material.

Appearing Thursday in the Westminster Magistrates' Court, Assange looked composed in a navy suit. The scene underscored the obvious: that Assange will use his legal predicament as a new platform for his defiance of authority and his crusade for WikiLeaks.

Waiting for the lawyers to enter, Assange read from a book, which he raised for the media to see: "History of the National Security State," by Gore Vidal.