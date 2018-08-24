ASPEN, Colo. — A Colorado woman has been cited for driving under the influence and careless driving after she crashed her bike into the back of a car, causing "significant" damage.
An Aspen police report says the 30-year-old woman had a half-full beer in a water bottle cage when her bicycle collided with a parked vehicle.
The Aspen Times reports the woman told Officer Ryan Turner that she was riding her road bike and texting when she hit the back of a parked Subaru Forester.
Turner says he noticed the Subaru's back window was shattered and the car's tailgate had a large dent/crack.
The report says the woman successfully completed at least one roadside sobriety test, failed another and refused to take a portable breath-alcohol test.
